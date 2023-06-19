Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $28.25- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.00.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.17. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $422.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

