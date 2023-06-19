Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Hits $147,357.51 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $147,357.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00007488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,619,183 coins and its circulating supply is 17,172,292 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

