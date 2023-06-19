Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $95,048.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,707,373 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

