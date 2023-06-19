WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0415

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $137.65 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,000,696,077 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,536,395 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

