Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0003

Substratum (SUB) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $149,587.29 and approximately $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.18 or 0.99977487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036623 USD and is down -66.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.