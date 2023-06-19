Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $187,354.80 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,416.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00291797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00523410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00402176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,543,714 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

