Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $37.81 million and $505,792.76 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,710,412 coins and its circulating supply is 173,711,160 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.