Aion Trading Down 9.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $421,146.75 and approximately $548.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00104994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017035 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003930 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

