Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.76 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00017035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $93.76 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00104994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032778 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003930 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.6008869 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

