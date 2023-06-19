Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $79.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.29 or 0.00042755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,681,871 coins and its circulating supply is 344,962,421 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.