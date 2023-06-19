Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.11

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $113.08 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

