DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $233.28 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $233.28 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,032,438,642 coins and its circulating supply is 714,791,624 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

