Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Financial Comparison

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 AvalonBay Communities 1 11 6 0 2.28

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $203.26, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.77 $39.70 million $0.67 31.34 AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 10.54 $1.14 billion $7.29 26.40

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% AvalonBay Communities 38.49% 9.17% 5.07%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

