Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.90 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $69.90 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,416.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00291797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00523410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00402176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,829,506 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.