Analyzing American International (AMIH) and The Competition

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.01
|American International Competitors
|$570.62 million
|$15.67 million
|304.91
American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|-19.53%
|-36.44%
|-2.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|202
|889
|1448
|65
|2.53
As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. Given American International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About American International
American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.
