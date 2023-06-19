Lisk (LSK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.46 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $99.46 million and $1.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,959,756 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

