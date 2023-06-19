AcuityAds (ILLM) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 171.00 AcuityAds Competitors $999.73 million -$64.84 million -8.06

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -95.56% -2,009.72% -211.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 548 3157 5078 81 2.53

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.