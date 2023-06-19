Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) versus Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Financial Survey

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ames National and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ames National alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $71.24 million 2.35 $19.29 million $1.93 9.64 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ames National pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 23.42% 11.51% 0.81% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ames National beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.