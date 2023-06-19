Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Basf Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -311.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,675.00%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

