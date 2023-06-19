Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $60.30 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.30 million and $1.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.