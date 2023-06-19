IDW Media (IDWM) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 187 430 610 13 2.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 65.13%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.64 IDW Media Competitors $1.31 billion $624.22 million 4.00

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

