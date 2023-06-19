G999 Price Reaches $0.0033 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $86.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.