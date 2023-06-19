Pepe 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.28 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $389.19 million and approximately $82.28 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000094 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $81,284,763.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

