ONUS (ONUS) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003724 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $65.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.02753436 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $52.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

