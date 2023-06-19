BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 671,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

