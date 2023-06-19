Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBERY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $54.53 on Monday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8352 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

