Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 5.4 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

