Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in May

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,358.0 days.

Shares of FLMNF opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

