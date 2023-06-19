Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,696,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 1,798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,961.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS FRLOF opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.07.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

