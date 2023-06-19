Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

