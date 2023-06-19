Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 32,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

