Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.