American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

