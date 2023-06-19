Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

