Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

