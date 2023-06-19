Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.4% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

