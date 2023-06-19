Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Rises By 10.2%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of FLIDF opened at $41.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Get Rating)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

