Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.59 million, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of -0.11. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgetown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

