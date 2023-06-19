Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bridgetown Stock Performance
Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.59 million, a P/E ratio of 73.08 and a beta of -0.11. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bridgetown
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.
