Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,993,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 2,714,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flat Glass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of FGSGF opened at $3.45 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

