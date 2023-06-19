Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,931,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,311.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of FGETF opened at $11.75 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

