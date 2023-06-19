Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.88 on Monday. Better World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

