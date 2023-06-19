Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Declines By 9.3%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

