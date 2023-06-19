Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 25,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 46.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

