Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,701.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,701 ($21.28) and last traded at GBX 1,701 ($21.28), with a volume of 30535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($21.77).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.53) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.42).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,876.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,036.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.98, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 5,539.57%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.71) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($518.96). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

