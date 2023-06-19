FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,782,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 11,694,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107,821.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Down 0.8 %

FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCBBF. UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

