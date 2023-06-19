Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Increases By 6.9%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $7.87 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

