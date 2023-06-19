Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $219.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

