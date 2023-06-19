Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 551,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

