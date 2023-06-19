Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

