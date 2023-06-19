Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.7 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF opened at $37.20 on Monday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

